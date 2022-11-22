Ghana Made Sports Wear Snips Spectacle At Rhythms On DA Runway Fashion Show

The 10th edition of Rhythms on DA Runway fashion show was held at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Center on Sunday November 20th.

Ace Ghanaian sports fashion designer, Kwab Asamoah featured prominently with his Ghana Made Sports Wear. He gave much credit to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the National Sports Authority (NSA)

President of the Shatta Movement family, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, delighted the enthusiastic audience with his music and performance.

A number of well-known public figures graced the Rhythms on the Runway show, which was captivating. Among the attendees were actors Rocky Dawuni and Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar). Elsie Duncan Williams, the first daughter of Archbishop Duncan Williams, joined the “Ayoo” hitmaker on stage for a surprise performance.

Here are some photos of models parading the Ghana Made Sports Wear from Kwab Asamoah.