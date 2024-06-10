Ghana Maintains Top Position in 2023 African Gold Output

Ghana has affirmed its status as Africa’s leading gold producer and the 11th largest globally, with a production of four million ounces in 2023, according to the Ghana Chamber of Mines.

At its annual general meeting, the Chamber reported that Ghana’s gold production had risen from 3.7 million ounces in 2022 to four million ounces in 2023.

Michael Akafia, President of the Chamber, noted a substantial 70.6 percent increase in small-scale production. However, large-scale gold mining experienced a decline from 3.1 million ounces in 2022 to 2.9 million ounces in 2023.