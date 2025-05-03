Ghana Majority Caucus Denies Removing MP from WhatsApp Group

Ghana’s Majority Caucus in Parliament has refuted claims that Gomoa Central MP Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, was removed from its official WhatsApp group, labeling such reports as “false and misleading.”

In a statement signed by Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga, the caucus emphasized unity among its leadership and confirmed Obeng’s continued membership in the group. The clarification follows speculation about internal discord after rumors circulated regarding Obeng’s alleged expulsion.

The statement did not specify the origin of the reports but stressed the caucus’s cohesion, stating, “The leadership of the Majority Caucus remains united and focused on its legislative agenda.” Meanwhile, A Plus publicly apologized to Attorney General for “unsavory comments” he made on social media, though the statement did not detail the nature of the remarks. The apology underscores growing scrutiny over online conduct by public officials, particularly as digital platforms become pivotal in political discourse.

The incident highlights the delicate balance political factions maintain in managing internal communications and public perception. WhatsApp groups have emerged as critical tools for real-time coordination among lawmakers, making transparency in such channels essential to avoiding misinformation. While the caucus’s swift denial aims to project stability, the episode reflects broader challenges in navigating the intersection of social media and governance.

Political analysts note that public apologies, like that of A Plus, are increasingly strategic in mitigating reputational risks and preserving alliances. As Ghana’s political landscape grows more digitally engaged, the accountability of officials both online and offline will likely remain central to maintaining public trust and intra-party solidarity.