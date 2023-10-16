Ghana Makes progress in fencing as it establishes international ties

Fencing is classified as a lesser known sport in Ghana, but Mr. Mohammed Mahadi wants that tag to be removed as he tries to take the sport to a different level.

He said Ghanaians are blessed with talent, skill, strength and knowledge to participate in various disciplines and Fencing is one sport that can take the nation far if they are supported and encouraged.

He said many kids and youth want to get involved, so they would try to make the sport popular in the communities and schools like it is done in North Africa and Europe.

He noted that there are some Ghanaians who are also doing well in other countries who must be invited to support the sport in Ghana.

He identified Kabiru Mohammed, one of the potential medal hopes in fenceing who is competing in Tashkent Uzbekistan. According to the President, Mohammed has for the past seven weeks been in intensive training preparing for the championship which is part of the Paris 2024 Olympics Qualifiers.

He disclosed that Ghana Fencing Association has secured a sponsorship from the International Fencing Academy and the Uzbekistan Fencing Federation.

“We will do all our best to raise funds to enable our team participate in the remaining qualifying series around the globe.

“Sports its about solidarity and these two organizations have demonstrated that they are ready to support the Ghana Fencing Association, we appreciate it and we say thanks to them” he expressed.

Mr. Mohammed Mahadi is also second Vice President of the Ghana Olympic Committee.