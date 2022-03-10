Ghana Makes Significant Progress In Bridging Gender Inequality Gap – Lydia Seyram Alhassan

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan has indicated that Ghana has made some progress in bridging the gender inequality gap.

According to her, over the years, access to education for girls has been enhanced and the Free Senior High School Programme introduced by the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government has been a game changer in that regard.

She was addressing Parliament on International Women’d Day (IWD) under the theme, “‘Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow’, could not have been more perfect,” where she averred that women participation in politics has also been enhanced as the number of female Members of Parliament has increased in the 8th Parliament relative to the 7th Parliament; a development she said, “bodes well for Ghana. Indeed, as a country, we have had two women Chief Justices. We have had a woman Speaker of Parliament. We have also had two women serve as Attorney-Generals. And currently, one of our own is serving as the Chief of Staff of the Presidency.”

But according to her, in other parts of the world, women who constitute close to half of the world’s population were side-lined and their place in society was restricted to areas which limited their capacities to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of civilization.

Hon Lydia Seyram Alhassan said, apart from property owning, accessing education and participating in the processes of governance, women were consigned to the humiliating aspects of life while men were granted unlimited opportunities to occupy the upper echelons of society and the commanding heights of the world’s economy.

This, she said maked the world a man’s world.

She said: “Rather than inure to the benefit of the world, this arrangement, throughout the centuries, militated against humanity’s progress. First, some male leaders, driven by their egos, plunged the world into numerous wars which threatened the very existence of humanity. World Wars 1 and 2 are classic examples. Second, the international order was robbed of the critical values of care, empathy, kindness and love –values which come naturally to women.”

“Mr. Speaker, since the reversal of that trend toward gender equality, beginning with calls for more rights for women in the late 1960s, which was further amplified after the Beijing Conference of 1995, the contribution of women toward shaping the world for a better future has been significant.”

She maintained that in a male-dominated world of the 21st century, the health of humanity continues to be threatened by the deadly COVID-19 virus; the global economy, by the shockwave of the pandemic; and global peace, by the actions of strong men and strong states as evidenced by the recent invasion of Ukraine by Putin’s Russia.

“Would the world have been in a better position to confront or possibly avert the aforementioned challenges through the rigorous pursuit of gender equality? This critical question is worth occupying the minds of world leaders including us, in this chamber, as we celebrate this day,” she asked.

She mentioned names like Magaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom and Angela Merkel of Germany who played critical roles in different times toward creating a better world for all, saying that recently, evidence suggests that countries led by women have performed relatively better in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Zealand, led by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, is a shining example,” she said.

She however noted that despite the progress made to purge the world of gender inequality, women across different jurisdictions continue to be denied access to opportunities; a development that can be attributed to the prevalence of certain cultural and institutional barriers which militate against them and that some people still uphold the view that the place of a woman is in the kitchen.

“Evidently, there is more work to be done to totally bridge

the gender inequality gap. Our success or otherwise in the pursuit of this endeavour depends on members of this House, particularly, female Members of Parliament. We must work at all times to project issues that confront women while urging Parliament to pass laws that eliminate cultural and institutional barriers that contribute to the widening of the gender inequality gap.”

She used the occasion to urge all female MPs on both sides of the law making House to show the way in working collaboratively towards consensus building.

“We, as females, have an obligation to project to Ghanaians and the world that we can be different. That, we can work together with love, empathy, and care to eschew adversarial politics from Parliament and contribute meaningfully towards the development of our dear Ghana,” she said.

By Prosper AGBENYEGA