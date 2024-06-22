Ghana Makes Strides in Latest FIFA World Rankings

In a significant development, Ghana has ascended four places in the most recent FIFA world rankings for men’s football, as per the latest update released on Thursday.

The West African nation surged from the 68th position in April to a commendable 64th after securing victories against Mali and the Central African Republic in the ongoing 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Additionally, Ghana’s upward trajectory on the African continent is equally notable, advancing two spots from 14th to 12th position in the latest FIFA rankings.

The top spots in the global rankings remain dominated by football powerhouses, with Argentina leading the pack, followed closely by France, Belgium, Brazil, and England.