Ghana, Malawi Sign Visa Waiver Agreement

Ghana and Malawi have signed a visa waiver agreement – a programme that allows nationals of both countries to visit each other’s territory for tourism, business, or while on transit for up to 90 days without having to obtain a visa.

A press statement issued by Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs reads:

“Accra, 21st March 2024 – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to inform the public that the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Malawi, desirous of strengthening their bilateral relations and existing cooperation, have entered into an agreement on a visa waiver regime for holders of ordinary, diplomatic, and service passport which took effect from 7th February 2024.

Accordingly, travelers may transit through, depart from, and stay in the territory of both countries for a cumulative period of up to ninety (90) days without recourse to work within a calendar year.

The traveling public is hereby advised to take note of this new visa waiver agreement.”

On November 1, 2023, Ghana and South Africa signed a similar pact, which allows citizens of the two nations to enjoy the same privilege.

According to the Heley and Partners Passport Index, the Ghana passport ranks 75 out of 195 countries and has access to 65 visa-free, visa-on-arrival, and Electronic Travel Authorisation (eTA) countries. With the addition of Malawi, Ghana’s passport now has access to 166 visa-free countries.

The countries Ghanaian ordinary passport holders can visit without a visa are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde Islands, Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Malawi and Zimbabwe.

Others are the Cook Islands, Fiji, Micronesia, Niue, Vanuatu, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The rest are Trinidad and Tobago, Belize, Guyana, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Philippines, and Singapore,