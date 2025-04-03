Ghana Mandates Digital Certification for Electrical Installations to Boost Safety

Ghana’s Energy Commission will require all electrical installations to be certified through a new digital platform starting June 2025, phasing out paper-based approvals in a bid to modernize safety oversight and curb substandard practices.

The Installation Completion Certificate Mobile App (ICCAPP), unveiled at the 22nd Electrical Wiring Certification Awards in Accra, aims to streamline inspections, reduce fraud, and centralize compliance data.

Anthony Bleboo, the Commission’s Director of Electricity and Natural Gas, said the shift reflects lessons from a five-month pilot program that saw 21,000 practitioners adopt ICCAPP since November 2024. “This system eliminates delays, enhances accountability, and ensures only qualified professionals handle installations,” he stated. Under the app, electricians submit inspection results digitally, generating a unique token accessible to property owners, inspectors, and utilities.

The initiative, aligned with Ghana’s broader push to digitize public services, promises cost savings for electricians and real-time monitoring for regulators. Bleboo emphasized that ICCAPP’s encrypted records will help authorities swiftly identify safety violations, such as unlicensed work or code breaches. Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan Mensah called the platform “critical to preventing fires and electrocutions linked to faulty wiring,” which accounted for 15% of residential fires in Accra last year.

Since Ghana’s Electrical Wiring Regulations took effect in 2011, over 17,000 electricians have been certified under a program credited with reducing hazardous DIY installations. Recent exams saw record female participation, though women still represent just 12% of certified practitioners. Energy Commission Executive Secretary Eunice A. Biritwum urged homeowners to verify electricians’ credentials via ICCAPP, warning that “cutting corners risks lives and property.”

While the transition has drawn praise for its potential to curb graft in manual processes, challenges loom. Similar digital certification rollouts in Kenya and Nigeria faced setbacks, including low rural tech adoption and resistance from veteran electricians. Ghana’s commission has pledged nationwide training workshops, but critics note persistent hurdles like unreliable internet access in remote areas.

The move also raises questions about cybersecurity. In 2023, Ghana’s National Cybersecurity Authority reported a 74% spike in digital fraud targeting government platforms. Bleboo assured that ICCAPP includes “robust safeguards,” though details remain undisclosed.

For now, the policy signals Ghana’s ambition to leverage technology as a regulatory tool—a model other African nations may watch closely. As Biritwum noted, “When safety meets innovation, everyone wins.” Yet success will hinge on balancing urgency with inclusivity, ensuring no community is left in the dark.