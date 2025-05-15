Ghana Mandates Excavator Registration in Illegal Mining Crackdown

Ghana’s Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority has issued a fourteen-day deadline for excavator registration as part of intensified efforts to combat illegal mining operations.

The directive, announced on May 14, 2025, requires all excavator owners to register their equipment or face potential seizure by authorities.

DVLA Chief Executive Julius Neequaye Kotey described the move as necessary to address widespread noncompliance with existing regulations. “Most excavators found at mining sites lack proper registration,” Kotey stated during a media briefing. “This disregard for the law cannot continue.” The ultimatum applies equally to individual owners, equipment dealers, and licensed mining companies operating across Ghana.

The registration initiative seeks to enhance oversight of heavy machinery used in environmentally sensitive areas, where illegal small-scale mining has caused significant ecological damage. Known locally as “galamsey,” these unauthorized operations have polluted water sources and degraded forest reserves despite previous government interventions.

Law enforcement agencies are preparing to conduct joint operations with the DVLA following the registration deadline. The crackdown represents the latest phase in Ghana’s multi-year campaign against illegal mining, which has included military deployments and equipment tracking measures.

Industry observers note the registration requirement may disrupt mining operations that rely on unregistered equipment, particularly in regions where enforcement has historically been challenging. The measure comes as environmental groups continue calling for stronger action to protect Ghana’s natural resources from unsustainable extraction practices.

Previous attempts to regulate excavator use have met with mixed success, highlighting the difficulties of enforcing mining regulations across Ghana’s diverse terrain. The current initiative’s effectiveness may depend on sustained enforcement and complementary measures to address the economic factors driving illegal mining activity. Authorities emphasize that the registration process will provide crucial data for monitoring equipment movement and holding operators accountable for environmental violations.