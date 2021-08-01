Ghana maps out gender-focused COVID-19 alleviation program

Ghana will introduce a gender-focused alleviation program to enable women to overcome the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister for Finance, on Thursday.

Presenting the mid-year review of the 2021 budget to parliament, Ofori-Atta said the initiative would protect the economic well-being of Ghanaian women.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately impacted our women through lesser earnings and savings. The government is, therefore, activating a policy to have 20 percent of its procurements awarded to women to advance the economic well-being of our women,” said the minister.

Furthermore, he said the government would support women with specific capacity-building programs to empower them to leverage the lending policies which are to be implemented by the new Development Bank of Ghana. Enditem