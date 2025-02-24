Ghana Marks 68th Independence Anniversary with Historic Tributes, Youth Competitions and National Reflection

Ghana’s 68th Independence Day celebrations will blend solemn remembrance, vibrant youth engagement, and a renewed push for civic education, as the National Celebrations Planning Committee (NCPC) unveiled a packed schedule of events to honor the nation’s journey since 1957.

The festivities, themed around reviving national pride and connecting past struggles to modern governance, kick off on February 28, 2025, with a poignant tribute to one of Ghana’s defining pre-independence milestones.

Central to this year’s commemoration is the 77th anniversary of the 1948 Crossroad Shooting Incident, a watershed moment in Ghana’s anti-colonial movement. On February 28, a wreath-laying ceremony at Nationalism Park will honor the three ex-servicemen killed during protests that catalyzed the push for self-rule. The event, broadcast live nationwide, aims to reignite public discourse on Ghana’s liberation history.

“This anniversary is not just about parades—it’s about reconnecting with the sacrifices that built our nation,” said NCPC Chairperson Dr. Evelyn Ama Mensah. “We want every Ghanaian, especially the youth, to understand the weight of our freedom.”

The NCPC has rolled out a multi-pronged approach to engage citizens. A series of school competitions—including a national quiz (March 2) and debate finals (March 4)—will spotlight young voices, culminating in the President’s School Children Awards on March 5. The ceremonial parade on March 6, held at the Forecourt of the Presidency, will feature military displays, cultural performances, and a keynote address expected to address contemporary challenges like economic recovery and social cohesion.

To bridge history with current affairs, the Communications Subcommittee will flood media platforms with documentaries, radio dramas, and social content detailing the 1948 protests and their legacy. An X (Twitter) Spaces discussion titled “The Changing Face of Civil Protests in Ghana: Lessons from the Past and Present” will dissect the evolution of activism, from colonial-era demonstrations to recent #FixTheCountry campaigns.

Critics, however, question whether the festivities can transcend symbolism amid lingering public discontent over inflation and governance. “Celebrations are vital, but so is addressing today’s struggles,” said political analyst Kofi Asante. “The 1948 protests were about justice—a message that still resonates.”

For many Ghanaians, the blend of nostalgia and youth-centric events offers hope. “Teaching kids our history through quizzes and debates plants seeds for responsible citizenship,” said Grace Ansah, a teacher in Cape Coast.

As March 6 approaches, the NCPC urges media outlets, bloggers, and citizens to amplify the anniversary’s themes. With plans for live-streamed events and community dialogues, the committee aims to foster a collective reckoning with Ghana’s past—and its future.

Read the 68th Independence Activities and schedule below:

Download PDF