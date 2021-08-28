Ghana Marks International Boxing Day with bouts

Ghana kicked off a special amateur boxing championships here on Friday as a part of its activities to commemorate International Boxing Day.

President of the Ghana Boxing Federation George Lamptey told Xinhua that the championships attracts a whole new generation of amateur boxers, fighting for a place in the national team.

He said that it would also offer the technical team a decent opportunity to have a look at some of the young, upcoming and exciting fighters that have not been scouted.

“I can assure you that there are a lot of boxers like Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi and other brilliant amateur boxers out there,” said Lamptey.

This, he said, would offer them an opportunity to prove themselves to the selectors as well as the fans.

He urged the various boxing gyms and coaches to prepare their boxers for the championships.