Ghana Marks World AIDS Day: Urgent Call to Strengthen HIV Prevention and Treatment Efforts

Every day, 50 people in Ghana contract HIV, and 34 die from AIDS-related causes, according to the Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC).

Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene, the Director-General of GAC, emphasized the preventability of these infections and deaths, highlighting that proper diagnosis and adherence to treatment for people living with HIV (PLHIV) could drastically reduce these figures.

Dr. Atuahene made these remarks during the 2024 World AIDS Day celebration held in Accra. The global theme for this year’s event is “Take the Right Path,” while Ghana’s local theme focuses on “Ending AIDS Together: Stepping Up HIV Prevention Efforts.”

World AIDS Day is observed annually to reflect on the ongoing global battle against HIV, assess progress in managing the epidemic, and renew the commitment to ending AIDS by 2030. It serves as a moment to acknowledge successes, identify challenges, and recommit to ensuring universal access to prevention, treatment, and care.

Dr. Atuahene also pointed to the significant economic cost of undiagnosed or untreated HIV, explaining that productivity loss due to HIV-related illness averages five days per month per person. With an estimated 183,000 people living with HIV who are not on antiretroviral therapy (ART), this represents a substantial economic burden on Ghana’s development.

He underscored that HIV prevention, treatment, and care should be viewed as vital investments in the country’s economic growth and long-term sustainability.

Ms. Elsie Ayeh, the President of Nap+ Ghana, urged for a collective effort to end AIDS, stressing the need to intensify advocacy. “Let us have the conviction that ending AIDS is possible,” she said, calling for stronger community engagement and support.

Mr. Hector Sucilla Perez, the UNAIDS Country Director, highlighted the global HIV statistics, revealing that 1.3 million people worldwide acquired HIV last year, surpassing the global target of 370,000 new infections by 2025. He also pointed out that despite progress in treatment, 9.3 million people living with HIV still lack access to life-saving ART. Stigma, discrimination, and punitive laws continue to pose significant barriers to care, especially for vulnerable populations.

Perez called for the protection of human rights for all, emphasizing that ending AIDS requires the removal of these barriers and the promotion of inclusive, community-led responses. He also stressed the critical importance of investing in girls’ education as part of a comprehensive approach to HIV prevention.

The World AIDS Day event in Accra was attended by representatives from the World Health Organization, the US Embassy, traditional leaders, and the Trade Union Congress. It featured various activities, including an exhibition, community engagement, distribution of HIV materials and condoms, medical screenings, HIV testing, and blood pressure checkups, all aimed at raising awareness and promoting prevention efforts.