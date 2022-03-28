Ghana Marks World Theatre Day

Renowned Ghanaian Playwright Latif Abubakar together with some top actors and actresses over the weekend staged a play at the Black Stars Square, in Accra, to mark this year’s World Theatre Day.

The performance dubbed “Oman Y3 Wo Man” sought to stress the importance of theatre with a clarion call on government to invest in the sector to help preserve the Ghanaian culture.

Speaking in an interview with GNA Entertainment on the sidelines of the event, Mr Abubakar, the Chief Executive Officer of Globe Productions, said the progress theatre has made over the years was not too encouraging, adding that it was a very difficult product to market.

Mr. Abubakar noted that government should create a policy that would institutionalize theatre and make it part and parcel of what the country did as a nation.

“There must be a deliberate action on the part of government to inculcate it in whatever we do. Let theatre be on the faces of people and let it be part of whatever event we undertake as a country. That is the only way we can preserve our culture properly and demonstrate our culture to our children.

“There must be more infrastructure for us to display our culture and massive financial investment into the sector,” he said.

Mr. Diallo Abdouradamane, UNESCO’s Country Representative, in his address said culture forms part of a country’s vital identity and government must institute measures for its preservation.

He noted that they are engaged in talks with government in advocating for the betterment of the sector, especially the well-being of actors and actresses.

While urging the actors and actresses for promoting performing art, he lauded them to continue with the good works.

Mr. Javier Gutierez, the Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, said theatre was an important tool for fighting against injustice and also makes the world a better place.

He said his outfit was poised to aid the progress of theatre in the country as they last year staged the Flamenco show at the National Theatre to aid culture exchange between Ghana and Spain.

Actors and Actresses who took part in the play include Fred Amugi, Fiifi Coleman, Gloria Sarfo, Jackie Ankrah, Edinam Atatsi, Ekow Blankson, Naa Ashorkor, DKB, among others.