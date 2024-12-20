Ghana Medical Association Condemns Attack on Chairman’s Home, Calls for Justice

The Ashanti Regional Division of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) has condemned a violent attack on the residence of its divisional chairman, Dr. Paa Kwesi Baidoo, in Kumasi.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 18, 2024, when unknown assailants felled a large tree that crashed onto the roof of Dr. Baidoo’s house, trapping his wife and their 2-year-old child inside.

The impact caused significant damage to the roof and personal property. Despite cries for help, the perpetrators fled the scene, leaving the family in distress. Passersby eventually rescued the trapped individuals, and Dr. Baidoo, who was at work at the time, rushed home after being alerted about the attack.

A formal report has been filed with the Ashanti Regional Police Command, and investigations are ongoing. The GMA has called for swift action to arrest and prosecute those responsible for the attack, while also seeking compensation for the damages incurred. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of medical professionals and their families, prompting the association to demand heightened protection and justice.

GMA ASHANTI PRESS RELEASE (1)