Ghana Medical Relief embarks on free medical mission at Atibie

The Ghana Medical Relief (GMR) will embark on a five-day free medical mission at Atibie and its surrounding communities in the Eastern Region from Monday, August 2 to Friday, August 6, 2021.

The medical team will provide general health screening, pediatrics, dental, urological, obstetrics and health education to more than 5,000 people during the exercise.

This was made known in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday.

The GMR is a registered non-profit organization based in the United States of America and has been embarking on free medical mission in Ghana every summer.

Its first mission was at Asiakwa, a town in the East Akim District of the Eastern Region in 2018 and in 2019 it proceeded to Anomabo, a coastal town in the Mfantsiman Municipal District of the Central Region.

The GMR however suspended its activities in 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and entreated the residents of Atibie and its environs to take advantage of the event to seek free medical care.