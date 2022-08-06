Ghana men’s relay team disqualified

Ghana men’s relay team has been disqualified despite finishing third in Heat 2 of 4×100 meters.

Ghana automatically qualified for the 4x100m final after a very decent 39.05seconds, but there was a problem with the team fielded.

It was the first time they ran together, as well as a national team debut for Ageh and Sameenu.

However, according to Official website put out the notice. Reasons unclear, but the site has Joseph Paul Amoah as the anchor, while Abdul Sameenu actually run.

Gambia takes the place of Ghana in the final of the Commonwealth Games 4x100m men’s race after a technical violation.

Team Ghana had, at the last minute, made a decision to rest Joseph Paul Amoah on the anchor leg. However, they did not inform race officials one hour to the race, as the rules require.

This task is supposed to be done by coaches of the team.

Viewers on TV may have noticed that just before the race, it was Amoah’s name that flashed on the screen, and not Abdul Rasheed Sameenu, who was actually on the track.

Ghana fielded Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Barnabas Aggerh and Sameenu, in that order. Despite their finishing third in 39.05s, Ghana will have to watch the final from the sidelines.