Ghana Meteorological Agency urges planning according to weather forecast

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) is advising the public to plan according to its periodic weather forecasts to avoid disruptions and even death.

Officials say paying attention to the daily forecast will help the public to prepare adequately for their routine events and dress appropriately.

Mr Joshua Asamoah, a Senior Meteorologist at GMet, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency stated that adherence to daily reports could save lives and properties especially in the event where there would be a heavy downpour which often resulted in flooding.

“Ideally, before people set out to work, they must be abreast of our updates. Aside from the daily updates, we give a long term forecast to serve a category of the public like the farmers and field workers, “he said.

Mr Asamoah gave a hint that the GMet was working around the clock to release the 2023 seasonal forecast that would include the major, and minor raining seasons next week.

The first forecast, he said, would cover the southern part of the country starting from the months of March to May.

The Senior Scientist said forecast for the Northern belt would be released after that of the South to help farmers to plan for the season

When asked about the significance of the March 7, downpour, he said it signaled the onset of this year’s raining season.

He urged the public and city authorities to desilt their respective drainages to facilitate the free flow of rainwater.

“We need to know that flood is always closer to us and we must be prepared for it, especially in the Greater Accra. This is because of the crowd and water log areas we have. It is an indication to get prepared.

The Agency, he said, would notify the public and the relevant stakeholders of the volumes and other parameters.