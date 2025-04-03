Ghana Military Investigates Soldiers Over Civilian Assault in Kumasi

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has opened a probe into seven military personnel accused of assaulting three civilians in Kumasi during a dispute linked to alleged mobile phone theft.

The March 28 incident, involving three officers and four soldiers, left the victims with unspecified injuries, according to a military statement released Tuesday.

Military Police and the Ashanti Regional Police Criminal Investigations Department (CID) are jointly investigating the allegations. The accused soldiers have been placed under “closed arrest” pending the inquiry’s outcome.

Brigadier General E. Aggrey-Quashie, GAF Director General of Public Relations, urged restraint, stating, “We ask families and the public to remain calm as investigations proceed.” He emphasized that any personnel found culpable would face “the full force of military and civil law.”

The case highlights ongoing scrutiny of military-civilian relations in Ghana, particularly amid efforts to bolster accountability within security forces. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the altercation or the victims’ conditions but reiterated a commitment to transparency.

The GAF has faced periodic criticism over alleged misconduct by personnel, though prosecutions remain rare. This inquiry marks a rare public acknowledgment of disciplinary action, signaling potential shifts in institutional accountability protocols.