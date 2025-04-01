Ghana Mine Collapse Kills Two Amid Rescue Challenges in Ashanti

At least two miners have died and several others remain trapped after an illegal gold mine collapsed in Ghana’s Ashanti Region on Tuesday morning.

The disaster occurred in Mpasatia, a community in the Atwima Mponua District, where workers were reportedly digging for gold when the pit caved in.

Local authorities confirmed the victims were adult males—one a resident of Mpasatia and another, yet to be formally identified, from the Ewe ethnic group. Fears persist that more individuals are buried underground, though the exact number remains unclear.

Rescue efforts, initially supported by police, stalled after officers withdrew from the site, leaving residents to spearhead the operation. “The police came but later returned to base. We are now coordinating with the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for support,” said Salifu Karim, Assemblyman for Mpasatia Ahembronum, in an interview with Asaase News.

Illegal mining, known locally as galamsey, remains rampant in Ghana despite government crackdowns. The practice often bypasses safety regulations, leading to frequent accidents. Tuesday’s collapse highlights persistent risks in a region where illicit mining fuels both livelihoods and environmental degradation.

NADMO officials have yet to arrive at the scene as of Tuesday afternoon, according to local sources. Community volunteers continue digging through unstable terrain, a perilous task compounded by limited equipment.

The incident underscores broader challenges in Ghana’s mining sector, where economic desperation drives thousands into hazardous informal pits. The Ashanti Region, a gold-rich area, has seen repeated tragedies linked to unregulated mining, prompting calls for stricter enforcement and alternative livelihood programs.

Authorities have not announced a timeline for resuming formal rescue operations. Meanwhile, families of the trapped miners await news amid growing frustration over delayed institutional response.