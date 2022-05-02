Ghana Mineworkers’ Union Calls On Gov’t To Speed Up Labour Act Review

The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union has called on the Government to speed up the review of the Labour Act to meet the changing needs of workers.

The Union expressed concern about the slow pace of work, adding that a quick review would help guarantee the protection of workers.

Mr Abdul-Moomin Gbana, the General Secretary of the Union, said this in Accra in an interview with the Ghana News Agency during an interaction with members of the Union to mark this year’s May Day celebration.

Members of the Union through a raffle draw won prizes like television, fridges, home theater, home appliance and air condition, among others as an appreciation for their roles in the development of the mining industry.

He said the condition of service for its workers was essential in ensuring peace and harmony at work places.

Research conducted by the Union revealed that for every increase in non-standard forms of employment, there is a corresponding decrease in standard employment or permanent employment in the sector with relatively inferior employment conditions.

The study further revealed that for every standard worker who exited the company from 2016, the same role is replaced with a non-standard worker with inferior employment conditions, undermining the decent work pillars.

Mr Gbana said the increase in the non-standard forms of employment like casual workers, contract work, and temporary employment was worrying, stressing that there was a shift from permanency to temporal employment, leading to decline in incomes and job security.

“We are determined to engage with progressive social partners or employers to find ways of addressing the issues to ensure peaceful working environment,” he said.

Mr Gbana commended the effort of Mr Shadrack Adjetey Sowah , the Managing Director and Vice President in charge of Support Services, Golden Star Resources, for sharing the same principles and ideals of the Union.

Mr Sowah was awarded as the national best worker for promoting and recognising the rights of workers.

Mr Gbana commended the workers for their selflessness, dedication and commitment in contributing to national development.

Mr Sowah said the honour done him was because of the effective collaboration between the employer and the Union, saying “I believe in the concept of win-win situation and? the need? to define the rights? and privileges of the union.

“You have to ensure that there is fairness in the distribution of whatever income arises from the work .You need to be fair to workers, motivate, recognise them and ensure a safer working condition for them”.

Mr Peter B. Wilson, Branch Chairman, Newmont Branch, Ghana Mineworkers Union, lauded the effort of the Union in fighting for the interest of workers, saying “without Unions I do not think the concerns of workers will be addressed.”