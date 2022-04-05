Ghana Mining Week And Gold Expo Held In Takoradi

Panways Ghana, a subsidiary of Panways Group srl, an industrial consultancy firm has commended organizers and partners of the Ghana Mining week celebration and the Gold Expo held in Takoradi.

The event, according to the company, had helped shape the mining industry standards and its management effort to create enough sustainability in their various host Communities.

“We are proud because the ordinary miner must be noticed and live luxury as he or she toils. Indeed, this initiative is an eye-opener,” Mr. Patrick Kwesie, Managing Partner of Panways Africa said in a statement issued and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The statement recommended to the organizers of the event and the government to concentrate on other vital minerals such as Silica Sand, Kaolin, Bauxite, Manganese, Granite, and limestone which were abundant in the Jomoro municipality.

It further pleaded with the various stakeholders in government to assist Panways and Unikat Handles Limited to assess the Jomoro Municipality for national development.

The statement admonished mining firms to adopt eco-friendly ways of controlling dust without wasting water as the government of Ghana was committed to the various water and sanitation conventions Ghana has subscribed to.

“Panways wish to state that its wide interest in soil stabilization and dust control wish to advise all and sundry to adopt our technologically advanced green dust control. This technology is ecologically friendly and is being applied in Western and Eastern Europe, particularly Albania, Italy and Crimea with host of other countries”, the statement said.

The statement finally commended the government and the various mining companies as well as their related support services firm for the prompt support they rendered to the victims of the Appiatse disaster that threw the whole country into a state of mourning.

“We wish to thank the Western Regional Minister for putting the Region in the utmost and prestigious state for investors,” it added.

Panways is an industrial consultancy firm with wide experience in Mines and resources conceptualization in Eastern and Central Africa particularly in Area of Soil Stabilization and Dust control technology with natural Rubber.