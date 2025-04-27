Ghana Minister Attributes NPP Election Loss to Former VP’s Leadership

Ghana’s Defence Minister, Dr. Omane Boamah, has publicly criticized former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, for his role in the party’s electoral defeat and economic challenges. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Boamah argued that Bawumia’s refusal to accept responsibility for the NPP’s shortcomings had exacerbated its political decline.

“Elections 2024: Bawumia is blaming everything and everybody except himself,” Boamah wrote. “Bawumia was critical for NPP’s economic mess.” The remarks followed Bawumia’s recent appeal for NPP members to avoid public criticism of the party, citing concerns that disparaging comments had been weaponized by opponents during the campaign. Boamah, however, dismissed this stance, insisting the former vice president’s economic policies and leadership failures directly contributed to the NPP’s loss.

Bawumia, who served as vice president from 2017 to 2025, had positioned himself as the architect of the NPP’s economic agenda during his tenure. His campaign emphasized digital reforms and fiscal discipline, but critics, including Boamah, allege his policies exacerbated inflation and unemployment, factors widely cited in the party’s electoral setback. The NPP’s defeat marked its first loss in a national election since 2016, with analysts noting voter frustration over economic stagnation.

The public clash underscores deepening fractures within the NPP as it grapples with its post-election identity. While Bawumia has called for unity, figures like Boamah argue accountability is essential for rebuilding trust. Political observers note that internal dissent is not uncommon in Ghana’s major parties following electoral losses, though such high-profile critiques risk prolonging internal strife.

Ghana’s political landscape has historically rewarded parties that present cohesive fronts after defeats, as seen in the National Democratic Congress’s rebound following its 2016 loss. For the NPP, balancing internal accountability with public solidarity will likely shape its trajectory ahead of the 2028 cycle. As debates over blame and legacy intensify, the party’s ability to address voter concerns while managing internal tensions remains a pivotal challenge.