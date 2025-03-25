Ghana Minister Slams US$1 AirtelTigo Sale Amid Mounting Debt Scrutiny

Ghana’s Minister for Communications, Samuel Nartey George, has sharply criticized the controversial sale of telecommunications firm AirtelTigo for $1, calling officials involved in the deal “enemies of the state” and questioning its financial implications.

The company, sold in 2021, reportedly carries debts exceeding 3.5 billion Ghana cedis ($290 million), with one creditor alone claiming 1.5 billion Ghana cedis ($125 million) in unpaid dues.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament on Monday, George lambasted the transaction as reckless, emphasizing that the state inherited significant liabilities. “For anyone to claim they bought AirtelTigo for $1, while American Tower Company (ATC) presents us with a 1.5 billion Ghana cedi bill, is indefensible,” he stated. ATC, a major infrastructure provider, is among several creditors seeking repayment.

The minister revealed that AirtelTigo’s financial woes were a focal point during recent discussions with U.S. Embassy officials, who raised concerns over the operator’s 3.5 billion Ghana cedi debt burden. George also highlighted unresolved obligations totaling 1.3 billion Ghana cedis, which continue to accrue interest. “Who bears the cost of this debt?” he asked, underscoring the lack of clarity in the sale’s terms.

The deal, finalized under the previous administration, transferred AirtelTigo’s operations to the government and private entity Telecel Group. Critics argue the $1 price tag ignored the company’s liabilities, leaving taxpayers exposed. While the government has not disclosed remediation plans, George’s remarks signal mounting pressure to address the fallout.

AirtelTigo, Ghana’s third-largest telecom provider, serves over 5 million subscribers. Its financial instability risks disrupting services and investor confidence in the sector.

Officials linked to the sale have yet to respond publicly. The controversy highlights broader challenges in Ghana’s efforts to stabilize its telecom industry, which contributes 6% to GDP. Analysts warn that unresolved debts could deter foreign investment and strain public finances.

The Ministry of Communications has pledged to audit the transaction and pursue accountability, though timelines remain unclear. For now, the deal’s legacy looms as a cautionary tale in Ghana’s push for sustainable economic governance.