Ghana Misses Olympic Slot in Boxing at World Boxing Qualifiers in Thailand

Ghana will not make a representation in boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, after the Black Bombers failed to grab a slot at the just ended World Olympic Qualifiers in Bangkok, Thailand.

In all, seven boxers, including one female, participated in the qualifiers but failed realise their Olympic dreams.

The Road to Paris 2024, 2nd World Qualifying Tournament, which was held at the Indoor Arena – Huamark Stadium Bangkok in Thailand, saw Ghana’s only hope in the Women’s Middleweight -75Kg Ornella Sathoud losing 0-5 on unanimous point decision to Shierleidis Orozco of Columbia in the round of 16 on Saturday.

Sathoud, after the defeat, said on her social media page that, it had been another amazing adventure in my boxing journey.

“Between representing Buffalo for the Golden Gloves and Ghana for the World Olympics Qualifiers in Thailand.

“I didn’t get it well today, but all was a great experience. We win some and we learn. I thank all coaches for the support and guidance, my teammates my boxing family, my family and friends for the unconditional love and support. Until next time,” she noted.

Earlier on Theophilus Kpakpo Allotey, the last boxer who carried the hope of the country lost at the round of 16 stage to a Chinese opponent Chuang Liu.

He lost by a 2-3 split decision split decision in the Flyweight division on Friday evening.

she said on her social media, Facebook.

Boxing was the only discipline that fetched Ghana a medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, courtesy Samuel Takyi, who got a bronze medal.