Ghana Misses Out at 2024 CAF Awards as Rivals Ivory Coast and Nigeria Shine

The Black Stars once again faced disappointment at the 2024 CAF Awards, with Ghana’s struggle for continental recognition continuing as rivals Ivory Coast and Nigeria claimed major honors.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman was named the 2024 CAF Player of the Year, while Ivory Coast took home the Men’s National Team of the Year accolade. Ghana’s sole representation at the ceremony came through Mohammed Kudus’ inclusion in the Team of the Year.

Despite a promising start with former Dreams FC and Barcelona B forward Aziz Issah shortlisted for Goal of the Year, his meager 4,512 votes saw him finish second from bottom. The award was ultimately claimed by Angola’s Mabululu.

The ceremony marked a stark contrast to past events when Ghana dominated the awards. Legendary Ghanaian player Abedi Pele once made history by winning the prestigious Men’s Player of the Year award three years in a row (1991-1993). However, his achievements now seem like a distant memory as the Black Stars continue to face challenges on the continental stage.

Since Andre Ayew’s third-place finish in 2015, no Ghanaian player has made it to the podium. Ghana’s closest contender for the award since 2008 was Asamoah Gyan, who finished second. With several star players in the current Black Stars squad, Ghana will look to one of its key figures to reclaim the CAF Player of the Year award and restore the nation’s prominence in African football.