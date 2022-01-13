Ghana misses out on US$10k funding for establishment of Athletes Commission

Ghana has missed out on funding from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for the establishment of an Athletes Commission (AC).

The IOC has released a sum of $10,000 to 70 National Olympic Committees (NOC) that applied for funding to help them establish the Commission but Ghana failed to put in an application since the country does not have one.

Funding was from the IOC’s Olympic Solidarity NOC Athlete Commission activity grant and would be used to set up Commissions in NOCs that do not have one.

All NOCs under the Olympic Charter are encouraged to set up an Athletes Commission to “strengthen athlete representation” across the Olympic Movement.

The Athletes Commission has in some NOCs been used to educate athletes on anti-doping, safe sport, mental health of athletes and other important areas and needs of the athletes.

According to the IOC, “This grant is a result of a recommendation from the International Athletes’ Forum held in 2019, set to further strengthen the athlete voice in the Olympic Movement, which was accepted and implemented by the IOC.”