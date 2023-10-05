Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation President, Patrons Meet NSA Director General

The President of Ghana Mixed Martial Arts Federation (GHAMMAF), Mr. Collins Zoiku and his newly elected Executive Members, and Patrons yesterday meet the Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi to formerly introduce themselves.

Present were Vice President, Mr. Ali Ajami, Coach Carl Lokko, Secretary General Mr. Patrick Johnson, Technical Ditector, Mr. Emmanuel Akpabli, Professor Kester Quist-Aphetsi, Mrs. Deladem Ephraim-Etsey, Mr. Kendrick Aryee, Mr. Ibrahim Ahmed, Mr. Francis Dzorgboku, Mr. Wonder Zoiku and the NSA officer in charge of Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr. Hubert Leo-Mensah.

Mr. Collins Zoiku expressed his sincere gratitude for the massive turn out and active participation of all his executives at the meeting.

“Your presence not only demonstrated your commitment and devotion to our organization but also played a crucial role in the meeting’s success.

The valuable insights, insightful suggestions, and well-thought-out analyses you provided greatly enhanced our discussions and allowed innovative ideas to thrive. Your diverse perspectives and extensive experience ensured a comprehensive conversation, enabling us to strategically address and overcome the challenges we face” he said.

He commended them for their professionalism and enthusiasm throughout the meeting.

He noted that their presence at the meeting served as an inspiration to the entire team and showcased exceptional leadership qualities.

“Your guidance and decision-making skills were instrumental in steering the conversation towards tangible outcomes, ultimately shaping our collective future” he added.

Professor Twumasi applauded them and urged them to work hard and exploit all avenues, like technology and building a data base to support in their mission to develop and promote Mixed Martial Arts.

Mixed Martial Arts is one of the demonstration sports at the 13th African Games to be hosted in Accra, Ghana and the Federation wants to use the opportunity to create opportunities for the athletes.