Ghana Model Loses 5000 Followers Over Kim Kardashian Drama

Kim Kardashian fans aren’t pleased with a Ghana model, Damarea Liao, over a comment made on Kim Kardashian yesterday regarding her controversial rise to fame.

The 19-year-old model had amassed over 10K followers on Instagram before losing over 5K of them to her comment on an Instagram story saying, “Are we going to pretend that Kim K isn’t an “adult film” star that became famous?”.

Since then, videos have surfaced about the young model in comparison to Kylie Jenner as some believe it was all scripted alongside Kardashian to draw attention to the tape that caused chaos on the family’s new reality show ‘The Kardashians‘.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been known to push the careers of young “rising stars” from Jordyn Woods to Addison Rae through controversy, which is why some fans believe that this is one of those cases.

Many believe that this is an attempt to recreate Kylie Jenner’s “King Kylie” era, while others believe that there really is tension. Along with losing over half of her Instagram following she then unfollowed Kim Kardashian causing even more curious talk on the app.