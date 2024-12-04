Ghana Models Awards 2024 Honours Professional Models



The 7th edition of the annual Ghana

Models Awards came off last week Friday at the Accra Tourist Information Center (ATIC) at Kanda.

Models who had excelled in the year of review as professional models, were presented with plaques infront of a very energetic audience.

The biggest winners for the night included ‘Iconz Models’ taking the award for ‘Model Agency of the Year’, Nana Sam E. Sackeyfio who won the anniversary gift of a car, Aisha Napari and Glenn Zime receiving the ‘Overall Female and Male Models of the the Year’ respectively.

The Founder of the event Jerry Wonder Sampson said that the scheme had come a long way and reminded models to be proud of the profession and therefore, make their voices heard in the coming elections in order to be respected as relevant stakeholders within the arts industry in Ghana.

The Founder Jerry Wonder Sampson, advised the models to be vocal about how they wanted the modelling industry to progress. “Next week, we are all voting and so let’s remember to vote wisely… Let’s look at what we need as professional models and vote accordingly”, he said.

Furthermore, he praised the policy proposed by the Vice – President of Ghana Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a ‘game changer’ for professional models in Ghana. “Myself, I have been a victim of the harsh bureaucracy one sometimes may experience when travelling for the first time out of Ghana. But, as models you need to take your talent to the world stage… Some of you have done almost all the fashion shows in Ghana and now, it’s time for the world to see what you can do. That’s why I am excited about the ‘Travel Policy Service’ promised by Dr. Bawumia.

This will make it easier for professional models to make appearances on international fashion shows and other paid for campaigns… We will make more money and our careers will grow. This is what we need”, he explained.

The evening was lit with a display of fashion designs in a string of fashion shows from both local and foreign fashion designers namely Vive Clothing, E.1 Collection, Greg Jones, Vvio Couture, and Candy Couture.

Though the Ghana Models Awards came to being in 2013, there were a few breaks that saw the event go on hold.

Hence, its recent 7th anniversary instead of its 11th anniversary. However, the scheme has been consistent since 2020 till date.

The event was sponsored by the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation, Ghandour Cosmetics Ltd. Daily Guide Network and Glasel Company Ltd.

Winners:

Model Agency of the Year – Iconz Models

Overall Female Model of the Year – Aisha Napari

Overall Male Model of the Year – Glenn Zime

Anniversary Gift Winner ( A Car) – Nana Sam E. Sackeyfio

Modelling School of the Year – Exopa Modelling School

Most Promising Model Agency of the Year – Iconz Models

Commercial Female Model of the Year – Nana Sam E. Sackeyfio

Commercial Male Model of the Year – Eugene Sappor

Editorial Female Model of the Year – Efya Harmless

Editorial Male Model of the Year – Clinton Samuel

Runway Female Model of the Year – Bintu Baaba Jallo

Runway Male Model of the Year – Glenn Zime

Model Coach / Fashion Choreographer of the Year – Richard K. Agbemezagh

Most Promising Female Model of the Year – Efya Harmless

Most Promising Male Model of the Year – Samuel Debrah

Avante Garde Special Award – Mandeya Mashud

Model Beauty Queen of the Year – Priscilla Awagah

Model TV Show / Event of the Year – Top Model Ghana

Model Agent/ Talent Scout of the Year – Kevin Moses Quaye

Discovery of the Year – Nana Sam E. Sackeyfio

Pan – African/ National Illustration of the Year – Deidre Makin – Tetteh

The Dedication Award – REG Models Management

Contribution to Modelling by Corporate Entity Award – BetWinner