Ghana Models Awards Juniors 2022 celebrates children in modelling

The maiden edition of the Ghana Models Awards Juniors honoured children who have excelled in the modelling in Ghana.

Speaking at the awards gala held at ”The Burg” in Accra, Mr. Jerry Wonder Sampson, Founder of the Ghana Models Awards Junior, said the purpose of the event was to ensure more talents in modelling were nurtured to help produce professional models in future.

He added that the selection was based on individual professional work done in 2021, while also acknowledging amateurs in the modelling industry.

“By encouraging the younger ones into professional modelling, we are nurturing new and promising talents to fill in the positions of the adult models when they exit.

“We are drawing more attention to the profession and generating interest among young ones, and this would gradually increase the players in the industry,” he said.

The topmost awards on the day were the Model Agency of the Year, the Overall Male and Female Models of the Year, which went to Godzy Modelling Agency, Elijah Boasiako of “Loret Kids and Teens” and Maame A.S. Aboagye of the Godzy Modelling Agency, respectively.

Winner of Ghana’s Most Beautiful 2021 Queen Sarfoa Asamoah, was the Guest of Honor for the event, which was hosted by actress and philanthropist Rabby Bray.

Full list of award-winning models:

Promising Model of the Year (Male) – Edem Avornyo (REG Models Management)

Promising Model of the Year (Female) – Jessmone Andoh (Exopa Model Agency)

Talent Scout of the Year – Godzy Kojo Annan (Godzy Modelling Agency)

Discovery of the Year – Lady Jeannelle Shika Amegbor (Exopa Model Agency)

Promising Model Agency of the Year – Loret Kids and Teens

Catwalk Trainer/ Choreographer of the Year – Loretta Efua Agyemang

Modelling Event of the Year – Mmofra Fashion Show

Modelling School of the Year – Exopa Modelling School

Break Out Model of the Year – Simona Osei

Proficiency in Modelling Award – Willette Attoh (Exopa Model Agency)

Runway Model of the Year (Male) – Jayden Ofoe MacCarthy (Exopa Model Agency)

Runway Model of the Year (Female) – Mercedes Afful (Loret Kids & Teens)

Overall Model of the Year (Male) – Elijah Boasiako (Loret Kids & Teens)

Overall Model of the Year (Female) – Maame A.S. Aboagye (Godzy Modelling Agency)

Overall Model Agency of the Year – Godzy Modelling Agency