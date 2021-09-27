Ghana Models Awards organizers call on Advertising Association of Ghana

The organizers of Ghana Models Awards and overall winners of this year’s edition of the awards scheme have held discussions with the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG) on ways to make the modelling industry lucrative.

The delegation led by Mr. Jerry Wonder, Founder of Ghana Models Awards met with the President of the AAG, Mr. Torgbor Mensah in Accra to agree on the patronage of the services of Ghanaian models while offering them a standard pay rate.

In an interactive session, Mr. Wonder commended the AAG for warmly receiving them and showing concern to the plight of professional models in Ghana.

Mr. Wonder echoed that Ghanaian models must be used on advertising platforms such as Billboards which has clearly outlined in the statutes of the Advertising Association of Ghana.

He said the awards scheme remains adamant in creating opportunities for Ghanaian models so as to make the venture very viable and vibrant.

Mr. Mensah, President of the AAG, said that it was very vital to hold discussions that aim to better the lives of our models.

He said the advertising association would be very supportive of their course and assured that a mutual partnership between registered model agencies in Ghana and the Advertising Association of Ghana will be reached in coming months.

Mr. Mensah added that, a dialogue between the Advertising Association of Ghana and the Organizers of the Ghana Models Awards will soon be initiated to discuss the practicality and corresponding technicalities of the partnership.

The Founder of Ghana Models Awards was accompanied by the Chief Executive Officer of EXPIGA Publicity, Ken Fianoo, Ebenezer K. Suppey, overall winners of the Ghana Models Awards 2021 for male and female category Edem Debrah and Anita Ofori respectively.