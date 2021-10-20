Ghana-Morocco Relations: Shared Historical Experiences, Shared Principles And Values For Common

There is more to the present bond between the Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco than the common history and bilateral ties. Like two old friends whose ties run deep, the Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco have come a long way since 1961. Oral tradition and the written word abound with evidence of longstanding friendship between these two respected African countries, which have happily continued to this day. Ghana and Morocco have always been at the forefront of advocates calling for the liberation of the African continent. Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and Morocco’s King Mohammed V played decisive roles in the formation of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), now African Union (AU) through their strategic leadership of the Casablanca Group. Since their independence, Ghana and Morocco have been a breeding ground for the development of the Pan-African collective consciousness. In addition to Morocco having hosted the first conference dedicated to African unity, the founding fathers of these two countries, His Majesty King Mohammed V of Morocco and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana played, indeed, major role in favor of many African liberation movements who found there the appropriate conditions to lead their fight in favor for freedom and emancipation.

Likewise, the Casablanca Conference, which was held at the kind initiative of Morocco’s King Mohammed V, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and King Mohammed V, were the first to defend the idea of African unity. Hence laying the foundations for common African action and allowing a harmonization of visions and coordination of efforts to assure the African people the conditions for a dignified life, free from fear and oppression. The participants in this historic meeting harbored the ambition of a new era that of an emancipated Africa, free and resolutely turned towards the future.

The Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco have also been key supporters of the non-aligned movement since 1961. Morocco declared the principle of non-alignment immediately after independence and consequently launched a struggle for the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country as well as the closing of foreign military bases. Likewise, Ghana, at independence, adopted a policy of non-alignment with any of the major world powers; but rather adopted a pragmatic outlook in seeking economic cooperation with a number of countries, both in the East and West. The affable bonds of friendship between Ghana and Morocco was derived from these common historical experiences. This relationship engendered friendship and close cooperation between our founding fathers, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and His Majesty King Mohammed V that have continued until today.

Although relations between Ghana and Morocco entered a period of stillness from the late 1970’s onwards where Diplomatic relations between the two countries were severely hampered over the question of independence of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, a nebulous entity with no physical territory, which claimed to exist on Morocco’s southern province. Ghana and Morocco opened a new chapter in their bilateral ties during the reign of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His Excellency Former President John Agyekum Kufuor. At King Mohammed VI’s invitation, Former President John Kufuor paid a two-day State visit to Morocco. The Ghanaian President’s visit to Morocco was preceded by the re-opening of Ghana’s embassy in Rabat which was closed down in the late 1970’s. The re-opening of the embassy renewed the amiable relationships that existed between Ghana and Morocco in the early 1960’s. The renewal was critical for the emancipation of Africa in the new era of African Union since both countries belonged to the Casablanca Group that pursued a progressive stance on the question of African Unity in the early 1960’s.

After the Kingdom’s triumphal return to the African Union, Ghana was the second country King Mohammed VI visited. The Sovereign’s visit to Ghana provided yet another opportunity to renew and rekindle the bonds of friendship, brotherliness and cooperation, which have existed between these two countries. His Majesty’s visit clearly demonstrated immense goodwill of the government and people of Morocco and their desire to develop a mutually beneficial partnership with Ghana. There is more to the present friendliness than the common history and bilateral ties. Both countries are equally committed to good neighborliness, regional economic wellbeing and maintenance of peace and security locally and in the sub-region and beyond so much so that they are among Africa’s leading contributors of military troops involved in UN peacekeeping operations. In bilateral ties, both countries continue to explore new opportunities to further strengthen and deepen their mutual ties, with the latest being the Ghana-Morocco Permanent Joint-Commission for Cooperation.

Ghana and Morocco share common principles and values. The two countries share values on the question of African unity and self-sufficiency. These traditional friends have never ceased to advocate for the African cause with regional and international bodies in the area of ​​security, peace and development. Ghana and Morocco have both established sound democratic institutions underpinned by the rule of law and respect for human rights. These values and principles serve as a lasting testament to the depth of mutual understanding, trust, cooperation and friendship that so happily exist between the Republic of Ghana and the Kingdom of Morocco.

Peter Panyin Anaman

Founding President, Ghana Morocco Old Students Association (GHAMOSA)