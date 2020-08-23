After working very hard to claim the title as Ghana Most Strongest 2020, Ahmed Boakye from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region has got his award of a brand new car.

As promised by TV 3 the organisers, Ahmed Boakye received the key to a Hyundai Sonata as part of the prize package on Friday afternoon.

He thanked all his fans, friends and family who supported him. The management of Media General (TV3) also congratulated him.

Boakye beat three other strong men in the super final at Tegbi, near Keta in the Volta region in the exciting competition which attracted a lot of sports fans.

There were five events at the final competition, and he placed last in the first event of the truck pull, but came back marvelously to win the other four events to emerge as overall champion.

He could not believe himself, but with his experience of competing in eight finals and as the runner up in 2019, he really deserved the sweet victory.