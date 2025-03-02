Ghana Moves to Address Teacher Unemployment with UEW Graduate Integration Plan

Ghana’s Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced plans to resolve chronic unemployment among graduates of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), by fast-tracking their recruitment into the Ghana Education Service (GES).

The commitment follows a meeting with UEW leadership, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Stephen Jobson Mitchual, who highlighted the paradox of qualified teaching graduates struggling to secure jobs despite national shortages in educational staffing.

During the discussions, Iddrisu acknowledged systemic gaps that have left UEW-trained teachers underserved in recent GES hiring cycles, calling the situation “untenable” for both graduates and the education sector. He pledged immediate action to prioritize UEW alumni in upcoming teacher placements, a move expected to ease unemployment for thousands while addressing classroom staffing deficits. “These graduates are a vital resource,” Iddrisu stated. “Integrating them isn’t just about jobs—it’s about strengthening our schools.”

The talks also touched on broader institutional challenges faced by UEW, including land encroachment, delays in appointing Governing Council members, and bureaucratic hurdles in replacing retiring faculty. Iddrisu vowed to escalate efforts to protect the university’s land holdings and streamline staffing approvals, noting he had already engaged the Finance Ministry to relax strict clearance protocols slowing faculty recruitment.

In a parallel development, the Minister revealed plans to launch a National Research Fund by year’s end, aimed at boosting innovation across academic disciplines. He urged UEW to leverage the initiative for research projects addressing Ghana’s socioeconomic needs, emphasizing the role of universities in driving national development.

Critics, however, caution that while absorbing UEW graduates is a positive step, systemic reforms are needed to prevent recurring unemployment cycles. Teacher unions have long criticized haphazard hiring practices and budget constraints that leave GES unable to fill vacancies, even as training institutions like UEW produce qualified candidates. Iddrisu’s pledge now places pressure on the government to align teacher training output with consistent, funded recruitment plans.

Closing the meeting, the Minister reaffirmed his commitment to collaborating with UEW to improve equity and quality in higher education. “Expanding access isn’t just about enrollment numbers,” he said. “It’s about ensuring every graduate can contribute meaningfully to Ghana’s future.” The outcome of these efforts, observers note, will test the government’s ability to transform policy promises into tangible solutions for both educators and students.