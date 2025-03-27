Ghana Moves to Digitize Real Estate Sector Through Public-Private Collaboration

The leadership of the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA) has paid a strategic visit to Hon. Sam George Nartey, Minister of Communications, Technology, and Innovation, to engage on collaborative efforts toward advancing digital transformation in Ghana’s real estate sector and strengthening the Ministry’s support for the upcoming Africa Real Estate Conference & Expo (ARCE 2025 PropTech).

Discussions centered on the development of the Ghana National Property Data System (GNPDS), which will serve as a National Real Estate Data Infrastructure, driving transparency, accurate property records, and efficiency in land and housing transactions. The GNPDS is being positioned as an expansion of the LOOP Ghana MLS, GREPA’s pioneering digital property platform powered by Xposure, —an advanced multiple listing service solution currently used by licensed real estate professionals across the country.

GREPA emphasized the importance of integrating the GNPDS with government digital frameworks to enable secure data access, facilitate property analytics, support national housing policy, and attract investor confidence.

The Honourable Minister welcomed the discussion on the initiative and asked several questions that were answered by the Technical Team of the Association.

The digital future of Ghana depends on collaboration with forward-thinking institutions like GREPA. Property data is foundational to economic planning, housing, and urban development.

The GREPA Team used the opportunity to follow up on the official invitation of Hon. Sam George Nartey and the technical department of the Ministry to participate in the upcoming ARCE 2025 PropTech and Digital Transformation Event, where he will share insights on “Ghana’s Digital Vision: Building Smart Infrastructure for Real Estate and Urban Development.”

GREPA Founder and CEO Mrs. Victoria Osei Sampah added:

“We are honored by the Minister’s commitment and vision. His leadership in digital policy and innovation is critical to shaping the future of real estate in Ghana and across Africa. Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with the Ministry to deliver technology that formalizes the market, protects consumers, and drives smart growth.”

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to deepen public-private collaboration on real estate technology and policy integration.