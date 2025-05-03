Ghana Moves to Legally Shield Cocoa Farms from Illegal Mining

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) CEO Dr. Randy Abbey has urged cocoa farmers to resist leasing or selling land to illegal miners, cautioning that such practices risk destabilizing the nation’s cocoa sector.

His remarks, delivered during a May Day farmers’ rally in Nkawie, Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality, highlighted escalating concerns over the destruction of farms by mining activities, which he termed a “national crisis.”

“The cocoa tree is not protected, and that is why people can indiscriminately cut them down under the pretext of mining. This must stop. Farmers must not allow their lands to become mining grounds,” Abbey stated, condemning the encroachment of illegal operations. He revealed COCOBOD’s collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office to overhaul outdated laws that fail to adequately safeguard cocoa farms. Proposed reforms aim to criminalize both the destruction of cocoa trees by miners and the voluntary sale or lease of farmland for unauthorized mining.

Abbey criticized existing regulations for enabling miners with prospecting licenses to exploit legal gaps, stressing, “These laws have outlived their relevance and no longer reflect the realities on the ground.” He emphasized the need for urgent legislative updates to align with current economic and environmental priorities.

Reiterating COCOBOD’s dedication to preserving Ghana’s leading agricultural export, Abbey framed cocoa farming as a critical economic pillar and a heritage for future generations. “The temptation for short-term financial gain must not override our responsibility to preserve our lands and secure the future of the cocoa sector,” he added, calling for unified stakeholder support.

Ghana, the world’s second-largest cocoa producer, faces mounting pressure to curb illegal mining, which has ravaged farmland and water sources in recent years. The proposed legal measures reflect broader efforts to prioritize sustainable agriculture over unregulated resource extraction a challenge echoing across resource-rich African nations. With cocoa contributing nearly 15% of Ghana’s export earnings, the outcome of this legislative push could significantly influence both ecological stability and economic resilience.