Ghana Moves to Revive Cocoa Sector With Major Land Acquisition

The Ghanaian government will acquire 200 hectares of land for new cocoa plantations as part of urgent measures to reverse a steep production decline, Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson announced.

The initiative aims to restore national output to 1 million metric tonnes – double current production levels.

Speaking at the swearing-in of COCOBOD’s new governing board, Dr. Forson revealed alarming sector statistics: “Our cocoa output has plummeted to 500,000 metric tonnes – just half of our historical peak. This threatens both economic stability and farmer livelihoods.” The minister attributed the crisis to years of mismanagement and widespread farm diseases, particularly in the Western Region.

The state-led plantation program will operate alongside smallholder farms, creating a hybrid model to ensure long-term production stability. “Cocoa remains our economic backbone,” Forson emphasized. “These measures will restore confidence across the value chain.”

Newly appointed COCOBOD Chairman Dr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo pledged comprehensive reforms: “We must reset, retool, and reposition this institution.” The 11-member board, which now includes the Bank of Ghana Governor under revised legislation, faces immediate challenges including diseased crops and financial restructuring.

Industry analysts note the land acquisition marks Ghana’s most significant intervention in cocoa cultivation in decades. With global cocoa prices hitting record highs due to supply shortages, the success of these measures could determine Ghana’s ability to reclaim its position as the world’s second-largest producer.