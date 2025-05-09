Ghana Moves to Strengthen Air Accident Response Through National Integration

Ghana’s Aircraft Accident and Incident Investigation and Prevention Bureau (AIB) is pursuing a strategic partnership with the National Ambulance Service to enhance emergency response capabilities for aviation incidents across the country.

The collaboration aims to address critical gaps in accident response, particularly in remote regions where aviation infrastructure remains limited.

Acting AIB Commissioner John M.K. Wumborti emphasized the urgency of nationwide coordination during a recent meeting with ambulance service officials. “Our airspace is vast, and accidents can happen anywhere,” Wumborti stated, highlighting how the ambulance service’s nationwide presence could complement the AIB’s current operations concentrated in Accra and Tamale. The proposed integration would involve joint training programs, standardized emergency protocols, and coordinated simulation exercises to improve response times.

The push comes as Ghana maintains its position as a regional leader in aviation safety, recently earning a 99.8 percent compliance rating from the International Civil Aviation Organization. This achievement reflects the country’s commitment to implementing international best practices since establishing the AIB as an independent investigative body in 2020, separating safety oversight from the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority’s regulatory functions.

Technical Adviser Alhaji Saani Adams noted the complex international dimensions of aircraft investigations, where major incidents may involve multiple countries examining various components from engines to airframe systems. The proposed partnership would strengthen Ghana’s capacity to meet these international obligations while improving domestic response capabilities.

Ambulance Service CEO Prof. Ahmed N. Zakariah welcomed the collaboration while advocating for additional safety measures. He emphasized the need for dedicated ambulance facilities at all airports and proposed establishing a national air ambulance system to reach remote accident sites. “Time is of the essence during emergencies,” Zakariah noted, pointing out that current reliance on military aircraft for medical evacuation falls short of international standards for specialized air ambulance services.

The integration initiative forms part of broader efforts to expand the AIB’s mandate, with future considerations including rail and maritime accident investigations. As Ghana’s aviation sector continues to grow, this institutional collaboration represents a proactive approach to maintaining the country’s exemplary safety record while preparing for emerging challenges in transportation safety management. The partnership could serve as a model for other African nations developing their aviation safety infrastructure.