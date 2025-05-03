Ghana MP A Plus Denies NSS Scandal Involvement Amid Media Backlash

Ghanaian lawmaker Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has denied allegations of involvement in a National Service Scheme (NSS) scandal, stating his role was limited to facilitating media engagement for an individual claiming wrongful accusation.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central addressed claims that he attempted to suppress or influence the case, asserting he acted solely to ensure the accused had a platform to defend himself.

“The only time I engaged with this issue was in November 2024, when a gentleman approached me alleging he was falsely accused,” A Plus said in a statement. “As a media personality and majority shareholder in a Ghanaian media company, I offered assistance to help clear his name through media channels. This is not suppression it is ensuring fairness.” He emphasized that his actions, declared in his asset filings, were consistent with his belief that “every accused person deserves to be heard.”

The controversy stems from reports linking A Plus to efforts to sway public perception in favor of individuals under investigation for alleged financial mismanagement within the NSS. Critics argue such interventions risk undermining accountability processes, particularly when involving high-profile figures. A Plus, however, maintains his actions were apolitical and rooted in media advocacy.

Ghana’s National Service Scheme, which coordinates mandatory national service for graduates, has faced recurring scrutiny over governance and financial transparency. Past administrations have grappled with similar scandals, prompting calls for systemic reforms. The current allegations coincide with broader debates about the role of public officials in mediating legal or ethical disputes, especially through media platforms.

Legal analysts note that while media advocacy can amplify marginalized voices, it may also create perceptions of undue influence, particularly when spearheaded by politicians. A Plus’s case echoes previous incidents where lawmakers’ dual roles as media operators sparked ethical concerns. In 2022, a similar controversy involved a parliamentarian using media outlets to counter corruption allegations, raising questions about conflicts of interest.

The National Service Secretariat has yet to comment on the specifics of the scandal or A Plus’s involvement. Meanwhile, governance advocates stress the need for clearer guidelines on how public officials engage with legal cases, urging transparency to preserve institutional credibility. As Ghana’s media landscape grows increasingly intertwined with politics, balancing advocacy with accountability remains a pressing challenge for its democratic institutions.

Read His Post Below

OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM HON. KWAME ASARE OBENG (A-PLUS)

Member of Parliament, Gomoa Central Constituency

I wish to formally address the recent misunderstanding between myself and my respected senior colleague, Hon. Dr. Dominic Ayine.

To begin with, it is important to clarify that this matter revolves around two separate social media posts:

A Twitter (X) post from a fake account impersonating me, which claimed that the Hon. Attorney General is a thief and corrupt. My subsequent response on Facebook, after the Attorney General appeared to rely on the content of that fake account during his press conference to address related questions.

First and foremost, I want to state, without any ambiguity, that I have never—at any point—accused the Hon. Attorney General, Dr. Ayine, of being corrupt or a thief. That claim is false and misleading. The statements currently in circulation originated from a fraudulent Twitter (X) account that is impersonating me. Although the account bears my name, photograph, and even a verification badge, it is not under my control. As the public is now aware, verification on X can be obtained through a paid subscription, making impersonation easier. The fake account can be accessed via this link: https://x.com/KwameAplus_?t=k8u3Vhui4zIyXt1lBfu0gg&s=09.

My official remarks regarding the passage of the sanitation levy remain available on my verified Facebook page. They are clear, measured, and accessible to the general public. I never used the words corrupt or thief. I encourage all Ghanaians to refer to my Facebook page for the accurate and unedited version of events. The impersonator account deliberately distorted my position, seemingly to create confusion and inflame tensions.

At his press conference, Hon. Dr. Ayine invited the media to question me about an alleged scandal involving the National Service Secretariat (NSS). In response, I wish to state unequivocally that I have no knowledge of the matter and no connection to it whatsoever. I have never received any payment from the NSS, nor do I have any business—directly or indirectly—with the Secretariat. I have never contacted anyone to suppress or influence the matter in any way.

The only time I came into contact with the issue was in November 2024, when a gentleman approached me claiming he was being falsely accused. As a media personality and majority shareholder in a Ghanaian media company (as declared in my asset declaration), he sought my assistance to help clear his name through media engagements. If this support is being misinterpreted as an attempt to suppress the case, I respectfully disagree. I firmly believe that every accused person deserves to be heard.

In the past, I have extended similar support to several government appointees who were prosecuted under the previous administration and were later exonerated or had their cases dropped by the current Attorney General. Everyone who has followed me closely knows that I will be there for you in times of despair. For example, I was one of the people who stood publicly with Hon. Cassiel Ato Forson because I know him to be a man of integrity and believed in his innocence from the very beginning. I do not believe there is anything wrong with supporting another individual to tell their side of a story—regardless of their political affiliation.

These are the facts. If Hon. Dr. Ayine holds any information to the contrary, I respectfully urge him to make it public. Transparency and accountability must be our shared responsibility as public servants.

That said, I understand Dr. Ayine’s frustration, given that an impersonation account using my name and image made such offensive remarks about him. Sadly, there is little I can do about the existence or content of that account, which I do not control—though I truly wish I could.

Regarding my own response on Facebook to the Attorney General’s comments at the press conference, I admit that I authored that particular post. Upon reflection, I acknowledge that the tone and choice of words I used were inappropriate. As a Member of Parliament, a younger colleague, and a junior in the House, I sincerely apologize to Hon. Dr. Ayine, the general public, the NDC party, and Parliament, and fully retract those words. I believe I could have made my point in a more respectful and constructive manner.

I take full responsibility for my words and actions. As a gesture of remorse and respect, I have deleted the post in question—something I rarely do.

The fight against corruption remains a critical priority for His Excellency the President John Dramani Mahama, and the NDC government as a whole. It is imperative that we all engage in this effort with integrity, fairness, and mutual respect.

Let us move forward in unity and sincerity, with the national interest and the welfare of the Ghanaian people as our ultimate guide.

Signed:

Hon. Kwame Asare Obeng (A-Plus)

Member of Parliament

Gomoa Central Constituency.