Ghana MP Concedes Misjudgment as Mahama’s Political Resurrection Stuns Critics

Frank Annoh Dompreh, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislator for Nsawam Adoagyiri, has publicly acknowledged his miscalculation in dismissing John Dramani Mahama’s presidential prospects, conceding that the former leader’s dramatic comeback has forced him to “eat the humble pie” of political humility.

In a candid radio interview on Accra-based Starr FM Thursday, Dompreh reflected on his earlier skepticism toward Mahama’s viability following consecutive defeats in 2016 and 2020. “I never thought President Mahama would return to power. Back then, the public sentiment seemed clear—his perceived missteps had cost him goodwill,” he admitted. “But today, I’ve learned never to say ‘never’ in politics. God works in His own time.”

Dompreh’s introspection follows Mahama’s landslide victory in the December 2024 polls, where the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader secured 56% of the vote and a parliamentary majority, defying critics who viewed his prior losses as irreversible. The outcome, Dompreh noted, underscored the unpredictability of Ghanaian politics and the electorate’s capacity for forgiveness. “The margin of his win shocked many of us. It’s a lesson in humility,” he added.

The MP’s remarks highlight a broader reckoning within the NPP, which now confronts the collapse of its eight-year governance streak. Analysts attribute Mahama’s resurgence to a mix of economic discontent and nostalgia for his infrastructure-driven agenda, despite controversies during his initial tenure. Yet Dompreh’s candid admission stands out in a political climate often marked by rigid partisanship.

“Dompreh’s honesty is rare but refreshing,” remarked political scientist Dr. Esi Ansah. “It signals a recognition that voter loyalties are fluid, and past performance isn’t always a predictor.” The NDC, meanwhile, has framed Mahama’s return as a mandate for “redemption,” though skeptics warn his administration must now reconcile lofty promises with Ghana’s fiscal constraints.

For Dompreh, the episode serves as a cautionary tale. “In politics, certainty is an illusion,” he mused. “Today’s underdog can be tomorrow’s president.” As Mahama prepares to take the oath in January, his revival not only reshapes Ghana’s trajectory but also offers a stark reminder: in democracy, no defeat is ever final.