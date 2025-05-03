Ghana MP Denies Fake Twitter Allegations Against Attorney General, Calls for Responsible Discourse

Ghanaian lawmaker Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has publicly refuted claims circulated by a counterfeit Twitter account impersonating him, which accused Attorney General Dr. Dominic Ayine of corruption.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central clarified the matter in a detailed Facebook post, emphasizing that the fraudulent account, bearing his name and image with a paid verification badge, falsely attributed the allegations to him.

“I have never at any point accused the Honorable Attorney General of being corrupt or a thief. That claim is false and misleading,” A-Plus stated, sharing a link to the impersonator’s profile as evidence. He urged the public to rely solely on his verified Facebook page for official statements, criticizing social media platforms for enabling impersonation through monetized verification systems.

The controversy arose after Dr. Ayine referenced the fake post during a press conference, prompting A-Plus to address what he termed a “misinterpretation” of his stance. The MP also dismissed suggestions of involvement in a purported National Service Secretariat (NSS) scandal, clarifying that his only interaction with the matter occurred in November 2024 when he assisted an individual seeking media support to clear his name. “If this support is being misconstrued as suppression, I respectfully disagree,” he wrote.

A-Plus further apologized for a now-deleted Facebook post responding to the Attorney General’s remarks, acknowledging its tone as “inappropriate.” “I sincerely apologize to Dr. Ayine and the public. I could have expressed my concerns more respectfully,” he stated, underscoring his decision to retract the post as a rare gesture of accountability.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to anti-corruption efforts, aligning his position with President John Dramani Mahama’s administration. “The fight against corruption requires integrity, fairness, and mutual respect,” he asserted, advocating for transparent and evidence-based public discourse.

The incident highlights growing challenges posed by social media impersonation, particularly for public figures navigating politically sensitive environments. While platforms like X (formerly Twitter) offer paid verification to curb fake accounts, critics argue the feature risks misuse, complicating efforts to distinguish genuine voices from malicious actors.

A-Plus’s response underscores the delicate balance lawmakers must strike between defending their reputations and maintaining constructive dialogue. As Ghana’s political landscape grows increasingly digitized, the episode serves as a reminder of the need for robust verification mechanisms and responsible engagement in public debates.