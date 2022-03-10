Ghana MPs Celebrate International Women’s Day

Members of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday marked this year’s International Women’s Day on the theme: “Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.”

The MPs took turns to celebrate the socio-economic, cultural and political achievements of women in their contributions to a statement to by Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, to mark the day.

In her statement, Madam Alhassan, who is also the Second Deputy Majority Chief Whip expressed, worry at how women who constituted half of the population were sidelined, limiting their capabilities to contribute meaningfully to the advancement of civilisation.

“Mr Speaker, over the years, access to education for girls has been enhanced and Free SHS Programme by His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been a game-changer in that regard,” she said.

Madam Alhassan said in terms of political participation, the number of female members of parliament had increased in the eighth Parliament relating to that of the seventh parliament a development that goes well for Ghana.

She hailed the achievements of women who had occupied Speaker of Parliament, Attorney General and Chief of Staff roles.

She, however, bemoaned how women across different jurisdictions were continually denied access opportunities due to certain cultural and institutional barriers that were mitigated against them.

She urged her colleague female MPs to always project issues that confronted women while urging parliament to pass laws that eliminated cultural and institutional barriers that constituted the unending of gender inequalities.

“Mr Speaker, female members of parliament must continue to play the role of mentors to many young ladies across the country who aspire to become members of leaders in our society.

“We must serve as shoulders upon which they can achieve their dreams, hopes and aspirations,” she said.

Madam Alhassan urged her colleagues to collaborate towards consensus building; lead, have a voice to project that they could be different by working with love, empathy, care and eschewing adversarial politics from parliament to contribute to the country’s development.

Contributing to the statement, Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, MP for Ketu South, called for the support of her male counterparts and men, in general, to support women and break the systematic institution barriers that had worked against women’s progression over the years.

She celebrated women who had made headway in the “male-dominated spaces.”

Madam Tina Gifty Naa Ayele Mensah, MP for Weija-Gbawe, said women have complimented men for societal growth and not for competition.

She urged the men to hold their hands by bringing them to the same level adding “men who have been there should hold our hands, give us the support to climb and not discourage us,” she said.

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, MP for Techiman North, called for pragmatic steps to encourage and have more representation in parliament through the enabling environment.

Madam Angela Oforiwa Alorwu-Tay, MP for Afadzato South, appealed to both sides of the House to work together in ensuring that the Affirmative Action Bill becomes a law.

She urged women to love one another as showing love towards one another was the beginning of breaking the barriers and biases for tomorrow.

Rev John Ntim-Fordjour, MP Assin South encouraged men to advocate for more women inclusion at the table for socio-economic improvement.

Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, Deputy Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, entreated men to see the day as breaking the gap of bringing the excluded in the country on board.

Mr Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, MP for Asawase and Minority Chief Whip, advised men to continue to provide role modelling hands to the women and urged both men and women not to forget the Ghanaian peaceful and valuable culture as they empower women.

Each year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and seeking gender equality.

To mark the Day in the House, Women MPs from both the Majority and Minority Caucuses wore the same African print.

This year’s campaign theme #BreaktheBias spotlights the individual and collective biases against women that fuel gender inequality.

“Whether deliberate or unconscious, the bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead,” the International Women’s Day website reads.