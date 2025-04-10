Ghana mulls legislation to combat fake news – minister

Ghana is preparing to pass a law to crack down on spreading false news, Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations Samuel Nartey George has said.

At a press briefing late Wednesday in Accra, the capital of Ghana, the minister said the document to be presented to parliament would outline measures to tackle misinformation and disinformation in the country.

The new law would be specialized legislation to create a clear legal framework to prevent the publication of false news and deal with those using the internet to spread falsehood, he noted.

George reiterated the government’s commitment to dealing with individuals who deliberately spread falsehoods to the unsuspecting public, reminding Ghanaians that such acts could attract consequences.

“It is important for us to take the publication of fake news seriously and deal with it once and for all. We shall crack the whip and make sure that persons engaged in this act are sanctioned,” he said.

“The law will work in tandem with platform operators to ensure that we deal decisively with those involved as quickly as possible,” the minister added.