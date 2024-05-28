Ghana Music Awards 2024 Pre-Party: A Night of Unforgettable Entertainment

All roads in Accra will lead to the Marina Mall this Friday evening, as SoHo and Simply Irresistible, a premier corporate entertainment platform, host a spectacular pre-party for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.

Set to take place on Friday night, May 31, the Ghana Music Awards pre-party promises an exciting night of entertainment, kicking off the celebration ahead of the main awards ceremony on Saturday, June 1.

The pre-party, starting at 7 pm and continuing until 4 am, will feature performances from various artists, backed by live band music. Attendees can expect an electrifying atmosphere as they gear up for the ultimate night of music, fashion, and unforgettable performances that the Telecel Ghana Music Awards are known for.

The main event, organized by CharterHouse, will be held at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center. The Telecel Ghana Music Awards celebrate excellence in Ghanaian music, bringing together top talents for a night of recognition and entertainment.

A lineup of A-list Ghanaian disc jockeys, including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Solo, DJ Phantom, and MC DJ Viper, will keep the energy high at the pre-party, ensuring a memorable experience for all attendees.

Simply Irresistible, known for its premier corporate networking and entertainment events every Friday evening at SoHo, guarantees an evening full of music, fun, and celebration. Don’t miss this exciting lead-up to the 2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.