Ghana Music Awards-Europe 23 Slated For September 16

The 2nd edition of the Lawson Herbal Ghana Music Awards-Europe is scheduled to take place on September 16, 2023 at Salle Atrium Route De Cormeilles 95100 Argenteuil.

The red carpet will start at exactly 8pm and the main show at 9pm with Jerry Justice of Adom Fm as the host.

There will be be musical performances from the legendary musician Nana Acheampong, Bessa Simons, Lucky Star Band, Piesie Esther etc.

Special guest are Mr Logic of UTv and Ghanaian fashionister Osebo the zara man.

