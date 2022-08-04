Ghana Music Awards France Held In a Grand style

The maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards France (GMA France) has been held in Toulouse, France on 23 July 2022, in grand style at a colorful ceremony.

The awards scheme aims to highlight and celebrate top artists both at home and internationally while growing Ghanaian music in Francophone countries.

GMA France presented awards in 27 categories, including Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year, among others to deserving artistes.

See Full lists of winners below.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

KiDi

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Diana Hamilton

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Wobedi Adanseɛ – Piesie Esther

HIP LIFE /HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Black Sherrif

HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Second Sermon – Black Sherrif

HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sheriff

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Stonebwoy

REGGAE /DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch It – KiDi

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Black Sherrif

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace

HIGH LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Tina fie – Kuami Eugene

HIGH LIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Kuami Eugene

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Minister O.J – Meduru

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kwaisey Pee -Amazing God

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Celestine Donkor – Only you

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Touch it – KiDi

RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Amerado – Abotre

AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

E choke – Sefa ft Mr Drew

AFRO POP Artiste YEAR

KiDi

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Heat – Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Golden boy – KiDi

EP OF THE YEAR

Patience – Amerado

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Fameye- Praise – Liquid Beatz

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Coming home – MzVee

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

Sore remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy X Kwesi Arthur

UNSUNG

King Maaga

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Dope Nation

The occasion was graced by the Ghana Ambassador to France HE Anna Bossman and the Ghanaian Community in France and its neighbouring countries just to witness the prestigious award ceremony.