Ghana Music Awards France Held In a Grand style

The maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards France (GMA France) has been held in Toulouse, France on 23 July 2022, in grand style at a colorful ceremony.
The awards scheme aims to highlight and celebrate top artists both at home and internationally while growing Ghanaian music in Francophone countries.
GMA France presented awards in 27 categories, including Artist of the Year, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Most Popular Song of the Year, among others to deserving artistes.
See Full lists of winners below.
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
KiDi
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Diana Hamilton
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Wobedi Adanseɛ – Piesie Esther
HIP LIFE /HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Black Sherrif
HIP LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Second Sermon – Black Sherrif
HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Abotre – Amerado ft Black Sheriff
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Stonebwoy
REGGAE /DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Touch It – KiDi
NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Black Sherrif
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace
HIGH LIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Tina fie – Kuami Eugene
HIGH LIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Kuami Eugene
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Minister O.J – Meduru
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Kwaisey Pee -Amazing God
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Celestine Donkor – Only you
MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Touch it – KiDi
RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Amerado – Abotre
AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR
E choke – Sefa ft Mr Drew
AFRO POP Artiste YEAR
KiDi
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Heat – Wendy Shay ft Shay Gang
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Golden boy – KiDi
EP OF THE YEAR
Patience – Amerado
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Fameye- Praise – Liquid Beatz
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Coming home – MzVee
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
Sore remix – Yaw Tog ft Stormzy X Kwesi Arthur
UNSUNG
King Maaga
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Dope Nation
The occasion was graced by the Ghana Ambassador to France HE Anna Bossman and the Ghanaian Community in France and its neighbouring countries just to witness the prestigious award ceremony.
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News