Ghana Music Awards Opens Submissions for 26th Edition

Charterhouse, the organisers of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards, has officially called on industry stakeholders to submit their works for consideration in the upcoming 26th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The submission window is now open for artists, managers, record labels, producers, instrumentalists, composers, and other music professionals who wish to participate.

This year, the awards will consider works commercially released between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. All entries must be submitted through the official awards portal at www.entry.ghanamusicawards.com. The deadline for submissions has been set for Sunday, February 16, 2025.

In a bid to remain relevant in the dynamic Ghanaian music scene, Charterhouse has made several updates to the awards categories. These revisions aim to accommodate the evolving landscape of the industry, with new definitions and additional categories designed to reflect the diversity of musical talent in the country.

Industry professionals are encouraged to review the updated categories and definitions by visiting the official Ghana Music Awards website or following the event’s social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, and X (formerly Twitter) at @ghmusicawards.

This year’s ceremony is expected to highlight the continued growth and global influence of Ghana’s music industry, providing a platform for local artists to showcase their talents on a larger stage. As always, the awards will not only honour exceptional work but will also continue to serve as a key marker of the country’s musical progress.