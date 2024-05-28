Ghana Music Awards Pre-Party Comes Of Friday

All roads in Accra on Friday evening will be leading to the Marina Mall where SoHo and Simply Irresistible, a leading corporate entertainment platform, will host a memorable pre- party for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards 2024.

It’s going to be a truly exciting night, full of entertainment on Friday night, May 31, at the Ghana Music Awards pre-party 2024.

The pre-party promises to usher music fans into the main Awards night on Saturday June 1 on more entertaining note. There will be performances from a number artistes who will be backed up with live band performance.

The pre-party will commence at 7pm and continue till 4am, kickstarting the celebration for TGMA 2024.

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards, organized by events management firm, CharterHouse, is an ultimate night of music, fashion and forgettable performances, celebrating excellence in Ghanaian music. This year’s Awards ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2024 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Center.

A number of A-list Ghanaian disc jockeys, including DJ Mensah, DJ Aligation, DJ Solo, DJ Phantom, and MC DJ Viper are to perform at the pre-party.

Simply Irresistible is a premier corporate networking and entertainment event held every Friday evening (from 7pm to 4am) at the Soho.