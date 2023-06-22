Ghana music doing better on the global stage – Gomski

Mr. Ike Otoo Arhin, co-founder of Crux Global and artiste manager for R2Bees, says Ghanaian music is doing better on the global stage than many African countries, aside Nigeria.

According to Mr. Arhin, who is known in showbiz as “Gomski,” stakeholders in the music industry should not beat themselves up over the slow progress of Ghanaian music but believes Ghana music was moving in the right direction.

He said this at the third National Music Summit presented by the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) as part of activities to mark World Music Day, which fell on June 21.

“Our music is not that bad. I think it is only Nigeria that are two or three steps ahead, but with the right investments and personnel, I think we can catch up with them soon. Our Ghanaian artistes are doing well, and we shouldn’t beat ourselves up too much,” he said.

Gomski argued that people would suggest that South African music was doing better than Ghanaian music but stated that many Amapaino artistes would hardly fill the 02 Indigo Arena, whereas numerous Ghanaian artistes have been able to fill the Indigo in recent years.

Gomski further revealed that the progress of Nigerian music was due to massive investment and recruiting Nigerians in the diaspora who had better knowledge of global music.

“What the Nigerians have done in the last 15 years was to encourage all their people in the diaspora to come back and help their music. So, when you consider Mavin Records, you meet some Nigerians who once worked with Sony Music,” Gomski stated.

He urged stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry to emulate the Nigerians, believing it would be a game changer and push Ghanaian music further